Sabal Trust CO Buys 15,326 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sabal Trust CO boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 427,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,326 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 2.1% of Sabal Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $32,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,872,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,651,000 after acquiring an additional 12,948,754 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,461,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,738,000 after buying an additional 5,687,973 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after buying an additional 3,832,086 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,399,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,987,000 after buying an additional 3,368,622 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,108,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

MRK stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.11. The company had a trading volume of 20,708,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,569,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.47 and a 200 day moving average of $78.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40. The company has a market capitalization of $199.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.45.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

