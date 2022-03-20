Sabal Trust CO Has $497,000 Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sabal Trust CO grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.88. 4,438,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,057,239. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.12. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.25 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

