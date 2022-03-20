Sabal Trust CO Makes New $726,000 Investment in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Sabal Trust CO purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 18,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after buying an additional 5,947 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Enbridge by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 9,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 9,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENB stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.84. 3,580,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,200,816. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.94. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.58 and a 1-year high of $45.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $90.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Enbridge had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank cut Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. CIBC upped their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.77.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

