Sabal Trust CO Raises Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Sabal Trust CO lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $21,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 698.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 81.1% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth about $61,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on XEL. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Evercore ISI raised Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Shares of XEL stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.79. 5,458,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,436,296. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $72.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.34.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.88%.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

