Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 263.80 ($3.43).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBRE. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 268 ($3.49) price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Sabre Insurance Group to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 202 ($2.63) to GBX 231 ($3.00) in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

LON:SBRE traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 204 ($2.65). The company had a trading volume of 445,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,689. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of £510 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 209.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 202.63. Sabre Insurance Group has a twelve month low of GBX 173.20 ($2.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 276 ($3.59).

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

