SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) Given a €13.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ – Get Rating) has been assigned a €13.00 ($14.29) price objective by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €20.50 ($22.53) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($19.78) price objective on SAF-Holland in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($13.19) price objective on SAF-Holland in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €20.00 ($21.98) price objective on SAF-Holland in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAF-Holland currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €16.70 ($18.35).

Get SAF-Holland alerts:

Shares of SFQ opened at €8.60 ($9.45) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €10.87 and its 200-day moving average is €11.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.44 million and a P/E ratio of 9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.82, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.39. SAF-Holland has a 12-month low of €8.20 ($9.01) and a 12-month high of €14.49 ($15.92).

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, and buses. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, disc brakes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SAF-Holland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAF-Holland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.