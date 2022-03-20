Safe (SAFE) Market Capitalization Hits $268.05 Million

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last week, Safe has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One Safe coin can now be purchased for $12.87 or 0.00031208 BTC on exchanges. Safe has a total market capitalization of $268.05 million and $289,030.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000912 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000532 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

