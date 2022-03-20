SakeToken (SAKE) Trading 8.1% Lower Over Last Week

SakeToken (SAKE) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last week, SakeToken has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One SakeToken coin can currently be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. SakeToken has a market capitalization of $940,739.56 and $24,243.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SakeToken alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003559 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00035368 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00107244 BTC.

SakeToken Coin Profile

SakeToken (CRYPTO:SAKE) is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 136,268,961 coins and its circulating supply is 101,852,708 coins. SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap . The official website for SakeToken is sakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

Buying and Selling SakeToken

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SakeToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SakeToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SakeToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SakeToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SakeToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.