Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Shares Down 2.5%

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $44.48 and last traded at $44.48. Approximately 179 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 142,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.32. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.03.

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $127.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.37 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 42.57% and a return on equity of 13.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $21,532,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,383,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,499,000 after acquiring an additional 236,765 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 48,938 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 18,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

