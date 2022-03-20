Sarcophagus Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,010.00 (SARCO)

Sarcophagus (SARCO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. One Sarcophagus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001078 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sarcophagus has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. Sarcophagus has a total market capitalization of $7.01 million and approximately $1,010.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00045203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,864.27 or 0.06893968 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,565.18 or 1.00042476 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00040951 BTC.

Sarcophagus Profile

Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,652,227 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio

Buying and Selling Sarcophagus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sarcophagus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sarcophagus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sarcophagus using one of the exchanges listed above.

