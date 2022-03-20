SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) PT Lowered to $373.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $376.00 to $373.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.81% from the stock’s current price.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America upped their price target on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on SBA Communications from $379.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.23.

SBAC opened at $330.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of 155.23 and a beta of 0.41. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $264.74 and a 1 year high of $391.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.68.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.25). SBA Communications had a net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,239,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total value of $164,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 211.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,482,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,922,000 after buying an additional 1,006,759 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $339,836,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,446,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,630,000 after acquiring an additional 495,284 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 75.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,757,000 after acquiring an additional 417,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 15.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,719,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $899,127,000 after acquiring an additional 369,762 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

