SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) PT Lowered to $373.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $376.00 to $373.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.81% from the stock’s current price.
SBAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America upped their price target on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on SBA Communications from $379.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.23.
SBAC opened at $330.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of 155.23 and a beta of 0.41. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $264.74 and a 1 year high of $391.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.68.
In other SBA Communications news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,239,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total value of $164,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 211.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,482,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,922,000 after buying an additional 1,006,759 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $339,836,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,446,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,630,000 after acquiring an additional 495,284 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 75.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,757,000 after acquiring an additional 417,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 15.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,719,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $899,127,000 after acquiring an additional 369,762 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About SBA Communications (Get Rating)
SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.
