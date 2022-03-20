Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Shares Down 7.9%

Shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) traded down 7.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $38.99 and last traded at $38.99. 1,070 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 119,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.34.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Scholastic from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Get Scholastic alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.66.

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $524.20 million during the quarter. Scholastic had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 5.80%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Scholastic’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Scholastic by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,731,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,060,000 after acquiring an additional 142,701 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Scholastic by 1.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,337,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,687,000 after buying an additional 21,019 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Scholastic by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 995,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,797,000 after buying an additional 26,670 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of Scholastic by 19.3% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 578,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,618,000 after buying an additional 93,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Scholastic by 8.3% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 521,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,575,000 after buying an additional 39,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.