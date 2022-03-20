Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,017 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 55.2% during the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.25. 281,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,663. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.24 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

