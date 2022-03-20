Sciencast Management LP Acquires Shares of 5,796 Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 136.4% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Nordson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1,412.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NDSN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.75.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $230.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $197.01 and a 1 year high of $272.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.21 million. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 24.09%.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

