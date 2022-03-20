Sciencast Management LP Buys New Shares in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,444,000 after purchasing an additional 12,398 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 891,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,071,000 after purchasing an additional 28,847 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 776,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 146.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 723,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,031,000 after acquiring an additional 429,601 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 113.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 659,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,673,000 after acquiring an additional 351,084 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $106.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.44. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.38 and a twelve month high of $129.12.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 37.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.20.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 14,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $1,566,406.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 5,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $626,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,773 shares of company stock worth $7,864,362. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

