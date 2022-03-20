Sciencast Management LP Buys Shares of 18,807 Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter worth about $3,284,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 148.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 41,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 24,522 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 22.1% during the third quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 126,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

PNW has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Evercore ISI lowered Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.11.

Shares of PNW opened at $72.97 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $88.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.26.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $798.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.