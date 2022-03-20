Sciencast Management LP Invests $494,000 in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 295.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $24.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $21.88 and a one year high of $27.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.25.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.28. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler cut CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

