Sciencast Management LP Invests $686,000 in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 65.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 197.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MKTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $412.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point cut MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet cut MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $480.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $424.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $401.89.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $353.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $388.70. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $321.17 and a 52-week high of $546.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 52.27 and a beta of 0.44.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). MarketAxess had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 41.36%.

MarketAxess Profile (Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.