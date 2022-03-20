Sciencast Management LP Makes New $2.03 Million Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Mastercard by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,210,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,491,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,096 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $602,624,000. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,657,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,878 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $312,315,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $306,654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total transaction of $58,535,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 480,490 shares of company stock valued at $181,379,981. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $350.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $342.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $305.61 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.94.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.20.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

