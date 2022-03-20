Sciencast Management LP Makes New $578,000 Investment in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,498 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in 8X8 by 31.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 71,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 16,982 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in 8X8 by 152.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 31,722 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in 8X8 by 1.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 89,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,232,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in 8X8 by 27.0% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 117,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 25,005 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 8X8 alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of 8X8 from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of 8X8 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.32.

Shares of EGHT opened at $11.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.74 and its 200-day moving average is $18.77. 8×8, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $156.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.68 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.59%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 8X8 news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $37,086.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Salzman sold 19,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $249,662.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,869 shares of company stock worth $416,855 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

8X8 Company Profile (Get Rating)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.