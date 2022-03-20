Scotiabank Lowers MDA (TSE:MDA) Price Target to C$20.00

MDA (TSE:MDAGet Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 80.02% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MDA from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TSE:MDA opened at C$11.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a PE ratio of -69.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$9.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.80. MDA has a 52 week low of C$8.24 and a 52 week high of C$18.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.05.

MDA Ltd. develops and manufactures space technology systems. The company offers geointelligence solutions and services related to earth observation and intelligence systems that provide satellite-generated imagery and data to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and commerce.

