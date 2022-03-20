Scotiabank Trims Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Target Price to C$24.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TXG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Monday, January 31st. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$25.66.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

TXG stock opened at C$16.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$14.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.02. The stock has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of C$11.79 and a 1-year high of C$18.72.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.