Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Price Target Lowered to $160.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $205.00.

NYSE SMG opened at $131.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.17. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $110.81 and a 12-month high of $254.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at $4,336,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,114,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

