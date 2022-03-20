Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $131.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $110.81 and a 12-month high of $254.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.23.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

SMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $205.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

