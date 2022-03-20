Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 18,272 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 928,930 shares.The stock last traded at $142.12 and had previously closed at $142.93.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SGEN. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Seagen from $179.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Seagen from $198.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Seagen from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.14.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.60 and a beta of 0.82.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $429.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total value of $51,698.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 1,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $183,865.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,939 shares of company stock valued at $12,310,253. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at $268,295,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Seagen by 15.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,191,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,070,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,797 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Seagen by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,341,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,062,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,927 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Seagen by 543.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 956,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,432,000 after acquiring an additional 807,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Seagen by 63.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,586,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,344,000 after acquiring an additional 615,925 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

