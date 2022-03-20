SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.700-$-0.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $475 million-$490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $526.71 million.SecureWorks also updated its FY23 guidance to ($0.70)-($0.61) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SecureWorks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SecureWorks from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.60.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

SCWX traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,446,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,656. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.05 million, a P/E ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 0.99. SecureWorks has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $26.89.

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that SecureWorks will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 209.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 25,934 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the third quarter worth approximately $1,289,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SecureWorks by 12.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in SecureWorks during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SecureWorks by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SecureWorks (Get Rating)

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.