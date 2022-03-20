Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for central nervous system disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of SLS-002, SLS-006, SLS-008, SLS-010 and SLS-012 which are in clinical stage. Seelos Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Apricus Biosciences Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Get Seelos Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on Seelos Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.50.

SEEL opened at $0.96 on Thursday. Seelos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.69. The firm has a market cap of $101.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 10.07, a current ratio of 10.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,278,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 79,093 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,563,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after buying an additional 180,105 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 56,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 18,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seelos Therapeutics (SEEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seelos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seelos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.