Segantii Capital Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 45,813 BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 45,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,298,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,051,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,455,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 205.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,296,000 after purchasing an additional 77,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Get BeiGene alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BGNE shares. StockNews.com cut BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink cut BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BeiGene from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.50.

BGNE stock traded up $3.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $192.97. 733,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,963. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.76. The company has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 0.81. BeiGene, Ltd. has a one year low of $136.09 and a one year high of $426.56.

BeiGene Company Profile (Get Rating)

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.