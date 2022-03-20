Segantii Capital Management Ltd Buys New Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,150,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,084,000 after acquiring an additional 25,849,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,065,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916,885 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,558,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,875,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,900 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,048,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005,913 shares during the period. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.22. 65,865,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,364,176. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.09. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $165.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on T. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

