Segantii Capital Management Ltd Purchases New Position in Target Global Acquisition I Corp (NASDAQ:TGAAU)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I Corp (NASDAQ:TGAAU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,000.
Target Global Acquisition I stock remained flat at $$9.93 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,236. Target Global Acquisition I Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.96.
