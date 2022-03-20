Segantii Capital Management Ltd Purchases New Position in Target Global Acquisition I Corp (NASDAQ:TGAAU)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I Corp (NASDAQ:TGAAU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,000.

Target Global Acquisition I stock remained flat at $$9.93 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,236. Target Global Acquisition I Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.96.

Get Target Global Acquisition I alerts:

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGAAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Global Acquisition I Corp (NASDAQ:TGAAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Global Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Global Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.