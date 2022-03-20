Segantii Capital Management Ltd Purchases New Shares in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 61,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,905,000 after purchasing an additional 76,619 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 207,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the period.

NYSE CEM traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.05. 36,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,914. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $33.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This is a positive change from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%.

Clearbridge MLP & Midstream Fund, Inc operates as a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust, which engages in the provision of high level of total return on cash distributions. It invests in master limited partnerships in the energy sector. The company was founded on March 31, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

