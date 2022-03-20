Segantii Capital Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 7,648 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 105.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,886,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,394,000 after acquiring an additional 967,581 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 11.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,303,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,118,000 after acquiring an additional 451,827 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 173.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 637,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,952,000 after acquiring an additional 404,400 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at about $113,076,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,918,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,514,615,000 after acquiring an additional 245,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In other news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total transaction of $647,902.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPGI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $477.00.

S&P Global stock traded up $7.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $409.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,833,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,831. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $342.60 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $401.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $436.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $98.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

S&P Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.