SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LEDS opened at $3.46 on Friday. SemiLEDs has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $31.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Get SemiLEDs alerts:

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 89.28% and a negative net margin of 48.75%. The business had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

About SemiLEDs (Get Rating)

SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.