Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.100-$8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.600-$9.200 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $156.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.93. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $119.56 and a 1-year high of $157.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.06%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SRE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.14.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

