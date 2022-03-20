SentinelOne Inc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share (NYSE:S)

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for SentinelOne in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 17th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the quarter.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 25.56% and a negative net margin of 132.37%. The company had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on SentinelOne from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $61.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $78.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.27.

Shares of S stock opened at $40.57 on Friday. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $29.30 and a twelve month high of $78.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.46.

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 69,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $3,338,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Nicholas Warner sold 2,400 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 294,116 shares of company stock valued at $13,560,373. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in SentinelOne by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 227,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after acquiring an additional 83,012 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in SentinelOne by 397.6% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 49,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 39,756 shares during the period. Data Collective II GP LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,788,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in SentinelOne by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,537,000 after acquiring an additional 117,581 shares during the period. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

