SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Cut to $48.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $78.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

S has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SentinelOne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.27.

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $40.57 on Wednesday. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $29.30 and a 52 week high of $78.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.46.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $65.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 132.37% and a negative return on equity of 25.56%. The company’s revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 69,100 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $3,338,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Nicholas Warner sold 2,400 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,116 shares of company stock worth $13,560,373 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of S. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 227,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after purchasing an additional 83,012 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 397.6% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 49,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 39,756 shares during the last quarter. Data Collective II GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,788,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,537,000 after buying an additional 117,581 shares during the last quarter. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

