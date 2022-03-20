ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised ServiceSource International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of SREV stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average of $1.20. ServiceSource International has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.70.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have acquired 1,052,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,692 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of ServiceSource International during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceSource International during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 16.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 14.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 203,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 25,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of ServiceSource International during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

ServiceSource International, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based customer success and revenue growth solutions. It offers inside sales, revenue retention, sales enablement, and channel management services. The firm serves hardware, software, cloud and medical devices markets. The company was founded by Michael A.

