SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 778 Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 778 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $2,940,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 62.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,002,000 after purchasing an additional 47,223 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 332,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,780,000 after purchasing an additional 26,203 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15.7% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.55.

NYSE:DECK opened at $291.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $295.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.84. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $231.88 and a 12 month high of $451.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.87.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.07. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

