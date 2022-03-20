SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,026 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 1.1% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 144,223 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $20,867,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,276,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 422.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 35,765 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.3% during the third quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 47,208 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,579,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 15.0% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 38,861 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMT. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.09.

In other Walmart news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $2,139,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $1,308,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,435,696 shares of company stock valued at $475,459,185 over the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMT opened at $145.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $403.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.90 and a 1-year high of $152.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 45.08%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

