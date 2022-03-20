SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Takes $539,000 Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 35,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,653,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,374,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,893,000 after purchasing an additional 124,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,876,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 147,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PGX opened at $13.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.59. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

