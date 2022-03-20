Shawn Henry Sells 20,000 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $4,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 23rd, Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total value of $492,341.72.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Shawn Henry sold 7,125 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.33, for a total value of $1,477,226.25.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $208.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.38. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $150.02 and a one year high of $298.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.12.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRWD. Morgan Stanley upgraded CrowdStrike from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $339.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.24.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

