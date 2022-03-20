Sheets Smith Wealth Management Acquires 160 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 481.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENPH has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $246.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $297.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.99.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $184.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.90 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.03. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.88 and a 12 month high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. The company had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total value of $5,167,439.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total value of $5,541,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 248,077 shares of company stock worth $41,821,835. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

