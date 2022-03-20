Sheets Smith Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,392 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 920.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 63.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 180.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $312.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.31. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $206.07 and a twelve month high of $374.76.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $569.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.69 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 39.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 19.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBNY. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.77.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

