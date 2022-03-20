Sheets Smith Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGC. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 18,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,079,000 after purchasing an additional 30,034 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 469,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,586,000 after buying an additional 18,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $156.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.84. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.38 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00.

