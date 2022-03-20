SHIELD Hits Market Capitalization of $127,427.98 (XSH)

SHIELD (XSH) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 20th. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $127,427.98 and $4.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SHIELD has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,401.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,859.50 or 0.06906722 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.90 or 0.00272700 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $324.19 or 0.00783032 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00014587 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00093894 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.90 or 0.00480419 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007495 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.82 or 0.00417428 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

