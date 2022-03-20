Signal Hill Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:SGHLU) Quiet Period Will Expire on March 23rd

Signal Hill Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:SGHLU – Get Rating) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, March 23rd. Signal Hill Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 11th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Signal Hill Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of SGHLU opened at $9.96 on Friday. Signal Hill Acquisition has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $10.05.

