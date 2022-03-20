Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Shares Gap Down to $17.69

Shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.69, but opened at $17.25. Signify Health shares last traded at $18.19, with a volume of 3,144 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SGFY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Signify Health from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Signify Health from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46.

Signify Health ( NYSE:SGFY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $181.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.26 million. Signify Health had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Signify Health news, EVP Laurel Douty acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,092,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,759,000 after purchasing an additional 31,915 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 241,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 100,142 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 4th quarter worth $1,255,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 4th quarter worth $160,000.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

