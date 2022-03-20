SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) & HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Head-To-Head Survey

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Rating) and HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.5% of SilverSun Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.7% of HealthEquity shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.1% of SilverSun Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of HealthEquity shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

SilverSun Technologies has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HealthEquity has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SilverSun Technologies and HealthEquity’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverSun Technologies $41.22 million 0.46 $180,000.00 N/A N/A HealthEquity $733.57 million 6.66 $8.83 million ($0.07) -834.88

HealthEquity has higher revenue and earnings than SilverSun Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares SilverSun Technologies and HealthEquity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverSun Technologies 1.47% 6.09% 3.42% HealthEquity -0.82% 4.60% 2.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SilverSun Technologies and HealthEquity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverSun Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A HealthEquity 0 2 9 0 2.82

HealthEquity has a consensus price target of $73.20, indicating a potential upside of 25.24%. Given HealthEquity’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HealthEquity is more favorable than SilverSun Technologies.

Summary

HealthEquity beats SilverSun Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SilverSun Technologies (Get Rating)

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials; and customer relationship management, human capital management, and business intelligence products. In addition, the company provides managed, cybersecurity, business continuity, disaster recovery, data back-up, network maintenance and service upgrades, and application hosting services. It serves small and medium-sized businesses that sell services and products to various end users, manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors in the United States. The company was formerly known as Trey Resources, Inc. and changed its name to SilverSun Technologies, Inc. in June 2011. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in East Hanover, New Jersey.

About HealthEquity (Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc. provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts. It also provides mutual fund investment platform; and online-only automated investment advisory services through Advisor, a Web-based tool. In addition, the company offers flexible spending accounts; health reimbursement arrangements; and Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act continuation services, as well as administers pre-tax commuter benefit programs. It serves clients through a direct sales force; benefits brokers and advisors; and a network of health plans, benefits administrators, benefits brokers and consultants, and retirement plan record-keepers. HealthEquity, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, Utah.

