SIR Royalty Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:SRV.UN)

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd.

TSE:SRV.UN opened at C$12.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$106.79 million and a P/E ratio of 33.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$12.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.98. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$4.78 and a twelve month high of C$13.88.

In other SIR Royalty Income Fund news, Director Atul Sharma sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.57, for a total transaction of C$89,227.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$45,242.28. Insiders have sold a total of 18,300 shares of company stock valued at $230,838 in the last 90 days.

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

