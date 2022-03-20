SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2022

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UNGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd.

TSE:SRV.UN opened at C$12.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$106.79 million and a P/E ratio of 33.55. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$4.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.98.

In related news, Director Atul Sharma sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.67, for a total value of C$103,880.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$176,089.37. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,300 shares of company stock valued at $230,838.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN)

