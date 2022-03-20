SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd.

TSE:SRV.UN opened at C$12.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$106.79 million and a P/E ratio of 33.55. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$4.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.98.

In related news, Director Atul Sharma sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.67, for a total value of C$103,880.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$176,089.37. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,300 shares of company stock valued at $230,838.

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

